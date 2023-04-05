Snake lunges at zookeeper, almost bites his face. Watch scary video

If you are someone who loves watching the videos of different reptiles, then you may follow Jay Brewer on Instagram. Founder of The Reptile Zoo, his page is filled with exciting and interesting videos of reptiles. From holding giant pythons by their tails to handling a rear-fanged rat snake, there are numerous videos that show him interacting with the reptiles. His recent video shows a similar interaction - only this time the snake outsmarts it. However, what’s surprising is that Brewer brushes off the attack like it’s no big deal. Snake lunges at zookeeper.(Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)

“Sometimes saving reticulated python eggs can be a daring job, but good thing I love what I do!” he wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show Jay Brewer standing in front of a table with the python and its eggs on a tray. As he tries to get close to the eggs, the snake lunges and tries biting his face.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated over one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of likes and comments.

“Wooowww,” commented an Instagram user. “Wow! You are so cool! Thank you for being you,” posted another. “Bro, this is so beautiful, for sure, A mother protects her kids,” commented a third. “Omg you had me on the edge of my chair watching this. Please please be careful, you are amazing but god you come so close at times,” wrote a fourth.