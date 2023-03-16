Home / Trending / Man holds giant pythons by their tails in chilling video. Watch

trending
Published on Mar 16, 2023 04:18 PM IST

In a viral video, you can see a man holding two giant pythons by their tale. Many have reacted to the clip.

ByVrinda Jain

Snakes are generally considered scary. If you ever come across a snake, you would run for your life or watch them from a distance. However, if you are Jay Brewer, you might go for a close inspection. Jay Brewer is the founder of The Reptile Zoo and routinely shares entertaining and informative videos of reptiles and other creatures on his Instagram page. In a recent video, Brewer was seen holding two giant pythons by their tails.

"It is kinda amazing how big a reticulated python can get, and these are a couple of my biggest. I know that big snakes are not for everyone, but from a young age, I always knew they were for me, but not many agreed. I will say, looking back, that choosing your own path in life can be very rewarding, and sometimes it's hard when you are young to keep your head clear from the naysayers, trust me," wrote Brewer as he shared the video. In the clip, you can see two massive pythons slithering on the floor. Brewer holds them by their tail.

This video was shared on March 7. since being posted, it has been viewed over 3 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many people thought the snakes were beautiful.

An individual posted, "Most of my life, I've never been a snake person, but these two really are beautiful." Another person added, "Ain't no way. I'm scared of big animals. I'll pass out if I saw a snake this big." "Beautiful creatures, but it's not for me at all," posted a third.

