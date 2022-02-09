Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man makes a daring U-turn on a narrow road. Watch nail-biting viral video
trending

Man makes a daring U-turn on a narrow road. Watch nail-biting viral video

The viral video of the man making a daring U-turn is both fascinating and scary to watch.
The image, taken from the viral Facebook video, shows the car on a narrow road.(Screengrab)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 08:40 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase people maneuvering their cars in dangerously narrow roads. This video, posted on Facebook, is an inclusion to that list. It is a clip that is not just fascinating but also a bit scary to watch.

The video was originally posted on Douyin, a Chinese social media platform. The person who shared it often posts such videos that aim to teach people more about how to drive cars in different situation.

The clip, however, went crazy viral with over 7.1 million views after it was posted on the Facebook page called Supercar Blondie. The page is managed by Alexandra Mary "Alex" Hirschi. She is a vlogger based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and is known for her videos on “coolest cars, tech, luxury and gaming in the world.”

“Driver does dangerous turn on narrow road. I can't believe he tried to turn his car here!!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

RELATED STORIES

The video opens to show a car making a scary U-turn on a very narrow lane. At one point in the video, one of the wheels of the car also dangles outside the road. However, finally, the man driving the car manages to manoeuvre the vehicle perfectly.

Take a look at the video:

Besides millions of views, the video also gathered tons of comments from people. While some expressed that they were amazed by the man’s skills, a few voiced their disagreement and shared that the stunt doesn’t solve any purpose.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Disclaimer: The act may have been performed by professionals and should not be attempted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP