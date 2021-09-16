Man makes huge ice gola with rabri and chocolate, it weighs over 5 kg. Watch viral video

A video of a man creating a huge ice gola weighing about 5.5 kg has now created a buzz online. The video has also prompted people to share mixed reactions. While some shared that the dish looks delicious, others posted that it is not worth trying.

The video was shared on the YouTube channel Foodie Incarnate. “India's biggest ice gola. Ice gola dish. 5kg ice gola. Surat street food. Surat famous food. Gujarat street food. Gujarat famous food. Biggest ice cream,” reads the caption shared along with the post.

The video opens to show the man creating a huge pile of shaved ice. He then adds all kinds of flavoured syrups on top of the ice. In the next step, he adds chocolate and rabri followed by fresh cream. We won’t give away too much about the other ingredients that go into the dish that costs ₹999, so take a look yourself:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 5.9 lakh views and counting. It has also accumulated different kinds of comments – from people willing to try it to those who think the dish won’t taste good.

“I'd rather buy family packs of all the ice creams I could find!” wrote a YouTube user. “Call it ice halwa instead of ice gola,” joked another. “Superb yummy, I can eat alone, no need for ten people,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you try this dish?

