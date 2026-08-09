Man moved by auto driver’s honesty after he returns extra 5: ‘Why do good people suffer?’

A man has shared a heartwarming encounter with an auto-rickshaw driver whose honesty left a lasting impression on him. Despite driving a worn-out vehicle and appearing to be struggling financially, the driver refused to accept even ₹5 more than the actual fare.

A man shared how an auto driver refused to keep an extra ₹5 despite appearing to struggle financially. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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(Also read: Vadodara woman drives auto at 3 am, offers free rides for emergencies at night: ‘This is so inspiring’)

Taking to Reddit, the man recalled travelling to Kalyan Station in a shared auto when he noticed the driver charging passengers according to the prescribed fare instead of asking for extra money.

Driver refuses to keep extra ₹ 5

“Today, I took an auto from my location to Kalyan Station. As per the rules, the fare is ₹15 when the driver uncle takes 4 passengers and ₹20 when there are only 3 passengers. Unfortunately, most auto drivers don't follow this and charge ₹20 even when they have 4 passengers,” the Reddit user wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the driver charged each passenger only ₹15 for the four-seater ride. Impressed by his honesty, the man handed him ₹20 and asked him to keep the change. However, the driver immediately returned ₹5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the driver charged each passenger only ₹15 for the four-seater ride. Impressed by his honesty, the man handed him ₹20 and asked him to keep the change. However, the driver immediately returned ₹5. {{/usCountry}}

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“That small gesture spoke volumes about the kind of person he was,” he added.

What made the incident more moving for the passenger was the condition of the auto-rickshaw. According to him, the vehicle appeared worn out and its windscreen wiper was not working despite heavy rain.

“It was raining heavily, and his wiper wasn't functioning, so he had to keep clearing the windshield with his hand,” he wrote.

Reflecting on the encounter, the man said, “Seeing someone so honest and principled struggling like that made me wonder: why do good people often seem to suffer the most? It looked like he was barely earning enough to get by, yet he chose integrity over making a few extra rupees.”

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“It honestly made me sad. What do you all think? Does honesty come at a cost in today's world?” he asked.

The post was shared under the title, “Being honest can cost you everything?”

Take a look here at the post:

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Reddit users praise auto driver

The post garnered several reactions, with users appreciating the driver for refusing to compromise on his principles despite his circumstances.

“Honesty like this is rare these days,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Respect for this auto driver.”

(Also read: Woman texts auto driver in Hindi, his ‘official email’ style reply leaves her amused: ‘Noted’)

“Such people restore faith in humanity,” a third person said, while another described the encounter as “genuinely heartwarming”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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