Man narrowly escapes as truck skids on icy road in Manali, falls into valley. Video

Himachal Pradesh has transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland with heavy snowfall this month. However, the stunning vistas have brought significant challenges for locals and tourists alike. One such incident, captured on video, shows the perils of navigating icy roads. Heavy snowfall in Manali caused chaos as a truck skidded into valley.(X/@naveen_hmr)

Truck slips into valley

A chilling video from Manali shows a small truck sliding uncontrollably on a snow-laden road before tumbling into the Solang Valley. The incident occurred amidst heavy snowfall, leaving witnesses shaken.

The footage captures the truck beginning to skid on the icy surface as the snowfall intensifies. The driver, displaying quick reflexes, leapt out of the moving vehicle just in time, narrowly escaping a tragic plunge. In an attempt to halt the truck, he himself slipped on the treacherous road. Within moments, the vehicle plummeted into the valley below.

Watch the clip here:

Tourists rescued amid fresh snowfall

A fresh spell of snowfall in Manali this week stranded over 1,000 vehicles between Solang and the Atal Tunnel, as reported by NDTV. The Kullu police launched a massive rescue operation, successfully evacuating approximately 5,000 tourists.

Visuals from the scene showed authorities helping travellers manoeuvre their vehicles through snow-clad roads. The Kullu police posted on social media platform X, stating, “Due to fresh snowfall, about 1,000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5,000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on."

Infrastructure severely hit

The heavy snowfall has wreaked havoc on Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure. According to the NDTV report, over 200 roads, including three national highways, have been closed across the state. Among these, 123 closures are in Shimla, 36 in Lahaul and Spiti, and 25 in Kullu. Power supply has also been disrupted, with over 170 transformers out of service, adding to the challenges faced by residents.