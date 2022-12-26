Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man offers to take a dip in holy river on behalf of devotees for 10 per person. Watch

Man offers to take a dip in holy river on behalf of devotees for 10 per person. Watch

trending
Published on Dec 26, 2022 06:18 PM IST

The viral video captures a man offering to take a dip in the holy river on behalf of devotees in lieu of a small fee.

The man, sitting on a railing in shorts, is offering people to take dips in the holy river on their behalf for a small fee. (Twitter/@AwanishSharan)
ByArfa Javaid

In a video that is going viral across social media platforms, through its several reshares and other means, a man can be seen offering to take a dip in the holy river on behalf of the devotees for a small fee in the chilling December cold. The man’s unique offer attracted several eyeballs, including IAS Awanish Sharan who reshared his video on his Twitter handle. The share has also received a wave of responses from Twitter users.

“The best startup of this season,” wrote IAS Awanish Sharan while sharing a video. In it, one can see a man sitting in shorts on a railing in the middle of what appears to be a river and offering a dip on behalf of devotees for 10. “Aapke naam ki dubki ham lagaenge is mausam me. Aapke naam ke puny aapko milenge, lekin aap jo 10 rupay denge wo humko milenge (I will take dip on your behalf in this weather. You will get the reward for the dip, and I will get 10),” he can be heard saying in Hindi in the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has received more than 2.1 lakh views and over 8,700 likes. It has also collected several retweets and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“He can easily charge 100/- per dubaki in this season,” posted a Twitter user. “Zero cost startup,” shared another. “Very nice,” expressed a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP