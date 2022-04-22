Man plays banjo for wild fox as it listens patiently. Old video goes viral again

There are certain videos on the Internet that are so wonderful that they keep resurfacing. This video of a man playing banjo for a wild fox perfectly fits the category. It is a video that is not just amazing to watch but is amusing too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on the YouTube Channel of a banjo player named Andy Thorn. The professional artist is also a part of Leftover Salmon, an American jam band from Boulder, Colorado. He posted the video a few months ago along with a caption explaining what happens in the video. “When your summer tours end, so you’re testing out some new material on a fox — and they come back for an encore,” he posted.The video again created a buzz after being recently re-shared on Reddit with the caption, “Playing banjo for a wild fox! He came back for an encore!”

The video opens to show Thorn playing his banjo while standing against the picturesque backdrop of mountains. Within moments, a wild fox appears and sits in front of him. The artist plays a beautiful tune and serenades the animal for some time before it goes away. That, however, is not everything that the video shows. The fox quickly comes back and sits in front of Thorn as if urging him to play some more music. Momentarily, surprised by the incident, he stops playing but soon picks up the banjo and carries on entertaining the fox.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the video that may leave you with a huge smile:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 73,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments. A few also expressed their amazement to the whole incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“How do I get this life? Where I live in a home in the woods with a beautiful view where I can make music and serenade foxes. I love everything about this,” wrote a Reddit user expressing their desire to be a part of a scene like the one showcased in the video. “This is one way to reconnect with the wild life,” shared another. “Too precious, fox’s ears are twitching,” commented a third. “Achievement unlocked: serenade a forest spirit,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?