Man plays piano for mama and baby elephants. Video shows how animals react

An incredible video of a man playing piano for two elephants has left people amazed and amused. The video shows a mama elephant and her baby standing in front of the man and patiently enjoying his performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows pianist Paul Barton who originally posted it back in 2019 on his YouTube channel. “A few clips playing piano for elephants Norpor and her baby Norgel. Music: 1) Méditation de Thaïs 2) Pachelbel Canon in D,” he also wrote while sharing the video. The clip was recently re-shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu and has since created a buzz among people. “Piano for mother and baby elephant. Video - Paul Barton Thailand,” she captioned the clip.

The video opens to show Barton sitting in front of his piano in a clearing amid a jungle. The video also captures how the elephants move their trunks as if to appreciate his melodious performance.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 4,700 views. The share has also received several likes and comments from people.

“Such a lively audience. worth performing,” wrote a Twitter user. “So sweet,” posted another. “Wow, so nice,” commented a third. “Superb,” commented a fourth. A few expressed their reactions through folded hands or hearts emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON