trending

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

A video of the doggo reacting to the prank has gone viral on Instagram.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Bruno, the doggo, reacting to the prank(Instagram/michael_perdacher)

An Instagram user from Austria, Michael Perdacher, played the ‘ear eating’ prank on his doggo, Bruno, to freak it out but its reaction left him amused.

In the clip, Perdacher can be seen pretending to take a bite of the doggo’s ear and then chewing on it. This is a funny Instagram trend in which one can see doggos getting worried about their ears being eaten. However, Bruno acts differently. It instead tries to eat Perdacher’s ear back.

Perdacher can be seen smiling at the doggo’s reaction right before the video ends. It is aptly captioned, “Wait for Bruno’s reaction.” Watch it for yourself:

The video, shared on May 12, has received over a million likes and about 10,000 comments. Several users dropped hearts and laughing emoticons in the comment section. A comment read, “This is the best one!” Another exclaimed, “He also ate yours!”

What do you think about the video?

Topics
viral video its viral dog video
