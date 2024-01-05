Man plays with lion and leopard cubs. People call him ‘cruel’

A video of a man’s interaction with lion and leopard cubs has gone viral online. The clip shows him playing with the animals and snuggling with them. Many expressed that the cubs belong in the wild and not on someone’s couch. The image shows a man playing with a lion cub and a leopard cub. (Instagram/@yara_goryanskiy)

Instagram user yara_goryanskiy shared the video. His page is filled with similar clips that show him interacting with various big cats.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He shared this particular video with several hashtags, including #lion and #leopard. The clip opens to show the man sitting on a couch with a lion cub beside him. He is seen petting it and snuggling with it. Within moments, a leopard cub enters the scene and sits beside the man.

Take a look at this video of the animals:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 19.9 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“This is a wild animal, not a pet. Seeing it sit on a couch instead of its natural habitat is cruel of you. It may look like you love this animal, which I'm sure you do, but you're loving it for your own needs, not the animals' well-being. These cats belong in wild enclosures, if they can't be rehabilitated into the wild, not on your couch,” posted an Instagram user. “Stop using wild animals to get likes on social media. Educate yourself and educate your followers,” joined another.

“Beautiful, but these animals are not in their natural habitat. Why,” added a third. “While this is very very cute, it is actually very cruel. Please stop. Rather than filming yourself with these wild animals, display an understanding that they need to be in the wild and not on your couch. Sublime dangerous stupidity,” wrote a fourth.

A few, however, thought that the video was “cute”. They further expressed that it shows “unconditional love” between the man and the cubs.