People find 2 leopard cubs in UP's Gangdaspur, hold them in hands. Watch

A video of two men holding leopard cubs in their hands has gone viral on social media. The cubs were found in Gangdaspur village of Didauli in Uttar Pradesh. Soon after spotting them, chaos ensued among villagers. Later, the police and the Forest Department were called to relocate the leopard cubs. Snapshot of the cubs in Gangdaspur village. (Instagram/@ airnewsalerts)

The video of this incident was shared by All India Radio News on Instagram. In the caption of the post, the news agency informed, "In Gangdaspur Village of Didauli, #Amroha district, two leopard cubs were found in a sugarcane field, causing a stir among villagers. The Forest Department and police arrived at the scene and relocated the cubs to a secure place. The plan is to return them to the spot where they were found for a safe reunion with their mother." (Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Tigress resting atop Gurudwara wall in Pilibhit rescued by forest officials)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The video shows two people holding the cubs and a person on a bike taking pictures of these wild animals. The clip also shows other people standing near the cubs and recording them.

Watch the video of the leopard cubs here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago on social media. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 97,000 times. The post also has over 5,300 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people said about this viral clip:

An individual wrote, "May these little ones remain safe and protected."

A second added, "Save them and protect them."

A third commented, "Hand them over to the Forest Department, please."

"Leave them, they are not a source of entertainment," commented a fourth.