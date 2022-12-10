Man pretends to be a crocodile to tease the reptile in its habitat. Watch

Social media has all kinds of content. Sometimes these things can be entertaining, and other times truly bizarre. Among these bizarre things, a recent video of a man pretending to be a crocodile and teasing the reptile has gone viral on social media. Narendra Singh, a Twitter user, shared the short video. It showed a man putting his life in danger by getting extremely near to a crocodile and taunting it repeatedly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the man is wearing a crocodile costume and lying on the ground with the reptile. The man then rubs his hand over the leg of the reptile and teases it.

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared two days back. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 2000 times and has several likes and comments. Many were stunned by the video.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "If the crocodile comes in the mood, then no one will be able to save you." A second person said, "This is unbelievable." A third person added, "What is he even trying to do?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON