Man rents billboard on best friend’s birthday to prank her, she reacts

People often prepare surprise gifts or parties to celebrate the birthday of their best friends. Video creator Sharan Nair did that too, but not in the way you would imagine. He rented a huge billboard in the middle of a busy road in Kerala to prank his best friend on her birthday. He also shared a video on Instagram showing how she reacted to this unusual gift.

The image shows the billboard that a man rented on his best friend’s birthday. (Instagram/@thesharannair)

“I love you Gajwenda and please have mercy on me when I turn 30. Umma,” Nair wrote and shared the video. While sharing a longer version of the video on YouTube, he also explained, “Gayu always hated the idea of leaving her 20s and turning 30 and the day finally came. I wanted to make her day by putting her face on the busiest street in Kochi, Kerala and she hated it.”

The video opens to show the birthday girl standing in the middle of the road looking at the billboard. At first, she gets a little irritated at her friend but then starts laughing.

Take a look at the video to see what’s written on the billboard:

The video was posted back on May 25 on Instagram. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 4.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered tons of comments from people. A few reacted to the video with laughing out loud emoticons.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Where can I find this kind of rich friend,” joked an Instagram user. “Bro, I went to Shenoys and saw that poster and thought that was weird. Now, I understand phenomenal prank,” shared another. “She is so endearing,” added a third. “I want to do this one day,” wrote a fourth.