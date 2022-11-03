Man rescues pregnant spider, later does a photoshoot of it. Watch

When we see a giant spider in our homes, most of us run as far away as we can. Just the sight of a spider can make some people shiver. But, in a turn of events, when this Instagram user @expressive_visionary saw a pregnant spider near their room's window, they decided to rescue it and send it back to the wild. The Instagram user even shot a video of rescuing the spider and did a photo shoot of it as well.

In the short video that they posted on the social media website, the man first takes a jar and tries to capture the spider in it. After successfully getting it inside, he takes the insect outside and releases it. However, when he relocates her, he realised he could, in fact, do a photoshoot of the spider. So, he gets her phone and lens ready and takes some stunning shots of the animal.

Take a look at the man rescuing the spider here:

This video was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since then, it has been viewed 64,000 times and has 6000 likes and several comments. A user in Instagram comments wrote, "Fanatic presentation, bro! I hate spiders, but those photos are sensational!" A second person said, "Beautiful but also giving me goosebumps looking at all those baby spiders." A third person said, "Nice work bro! She looks like she's literally made of smaller spiders, oof." "Wolf spider! They are great moms! Great pics! Good job with the release!" added a fourth.

