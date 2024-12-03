Man reveals absurd reason for breaking into 1,000 homes: 'It relieves some stress'

While many take up painting or learn to play an instrument as a hobby, a Japanese man's unconventional way to relieve stress has stumped the police. They arrested a man who admitted to breaking into over 1,000 homes as a way of relieving stress. The man was arrested on November 25 for breaking into a house in Japan.(Representational)

Police arrested the 37-year-old on suspicion of trespassing on a property in Dazaifu in southern Japan, a police spokesman told news agencyAFP.

The man was arrested on November 25 for breaking into a house. Once the homeowner discovered him in the compound of the house, he and his wife alerted the security, leading to the man’s arrest.

‘It’s a hobby of mine'

When he was questioned about his intentions, he said that it was a hobby that he has repeated over 1,000 times by breaking into houses. "Breaking into other people's homes is a hobby of mine, and I have done it more than 1,000 times," the unnamed man was quoted as saying by local media.

He said that the fear of getting caught and the thrill of getting away undetected helped him relieve stress. "I get so thrilled that my palms sweat when wondering if someone will discover me or not, and it relieves some stress," he told the police.

The bizarre trespasser's intentions stunned police as he was not reported to have stolen anything or hurt anyone while breaking into people's homes.

Another bizarre case

In another absurd case in Japan, a girl who died by suicide has been charged for the murder of a woman. The 17-year-old girl jumped off a building and landed on a woman. They both died of injuries.

The police have defended their charges against the teenager claiming that she was old enough to understand the risks that her actions might have for the people below. On these grounds, she has been charged legally after her demise. She is accused of “gross negligence resulting in death" by the authorities.

