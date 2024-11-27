Menu Explore
No money to fund trip to the hills, gang robs Delhi shopkeeper of 50,000 at gunpoint

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 27, 2024 05:03 PM IST

Recently released from prison, six men planned a vacation and resorted to robbing a shopkeeper to fun their trip.

Out of jail and looking to go on a vacation to the hills, six men decided to carry out a series of robberies in Delhi's Dwarka area to fund their adventures. They were, however, caught shortly after targeting their first victim.

Police said the six men were struggling financially and wanted to experience snowfall in the hills.(Representational)
Police said the six men were struggling financially and wanted to experience snowfall in the hills.(Representational)

The gang of criminals, residents of Bindapur's JJ Colony, had robbed a shopkeeper at gunpoint on the evening of November 12.

"Mukesh, a grocery shop owner, was returning home on his scooter when he was intercepted near the DDA flats in Bindapur. Three individuals on a motorcycle stopped him and robbed 50,000 at gunpoint," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh told news agency PTI.

Caught through CCTV footage

After analysing footage from over 500 CCTV cameras, police were able to trace the movements of the suspects and identify them.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested the three accused -- Mohammad Sazid, 23, Mohammad Shoeb, 19, and Mohammad Rashid, 22, -- on November 17.

During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and lead police to arrest their three associates: Mohammad Ayan, 19, Mohammad Aftab, 22, and Mohammad Altab, 24.

‘Planned to experience snowfall’

"All the accused are history sheeters and had been struggling financially. Recently released from jail after serving sentences for various crimes, they planned to experience snowfall at a hill station. But as they were short on funds, they decided to commit robberies," Singh said.

They targeted the grocery shop owner based on insider information and planned the heist. The police have recovered 35,200 of the robbed cash, a motorcycle and a country-made pistol.

According to police, the gang had planned to rob other shopkeepers in the area but were caught before they could carry out their plan.

(With PTI inputs)

