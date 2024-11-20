Menu Explore
Told to stop drinking, man kills wife with iron rods in Sirsa

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 21, 2024 05:26 AM IST

A man has been booked for allegedly killing his wife with iron rods in Sirsa on Tuesday night

A man has been booked for allegedly killing his wife with iron rods in Sirsa on Tuesday night.

Sirsa police have registered a case of murder against the accused, who remains at large. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sirsa police have registered a case of murder against the accused, who remains at large. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the police, the accused, Darshan Singh of Bhuna in Fatehabad, had killed Harpreet Kaur after she reportedly objected to his drinking habit.

Kaur had reportedly called her father earlier that night, stating Singh was threatening to kill her after she asked him to stop drinking.

The couple, married for 16 years, had been living in Sirsa’s Preet Nagar area for the last two months. The victim worked as a domestic help.

Police have registered a case of murder against the accused, who is at large. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

