Man rides with kids in poultry cage on bike in Telangana, internet divided over viral video

In a bizarre yet oddly amusing scene that has grabbed the internet’s attention, a Telugu rapper shared a video on Instagram showing a man riding a motorbike with two young boys seated in the most unexpected way — inside a poultry carrier. A video of two kids in a poultry cage on a bike went viral, sparking mixed reactions online.(Instagram/rollrida)

Chickens out, children in

The now-viral clip, shot by a rapper named Roll Rida, shows a man cruising down the road with a large poultry crate fixed to the rear of his motorbike. Instead of chickens, however, the crate carried two children — sitting calmly and seemingly at ease in their airy, unconventional 'seat'.

The rapper told HT.com that he filmed the video near his house in the Bandlaguda area of Nagole, Telangana.

Watch the clip here:

The video, which has already garnered more than 3.3 million views, quickly became a source of debate. While some viewers found it hilarious, others raised concerns about safety and parenting.

Internet reacts with a mix of laughter and concern

As expected, social media users flocked to the comments section with their takes — and the reactions were as varied.

One user joked, “Innovation level: Telugu dad!” Another couldn’t hold back laughter and wrote, “Only in India will you see such jugaad!” A third user chimed in, “It’s a mobile creche service now!”

On a more serious note, a concerned comment read, “This might look funny, but it’s so risky for the kids!” Another added, “If something goes wrong, who will take responsibility?”

Still, some viewers praised the calm demeanour of the children. “Kids look more comfortable than in some school vans,” a user pointed out. Another noted, “Better ventilation than half the buses out there.”

One comment, reflecting the confusion many felt, simply said, “I don’t know whether to laugh or worry.” Another wrote, “Only in India you’ll find this level of creativity.”