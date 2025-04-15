Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man rides with kids in poultry cage on bike in Telangana, internet divided over viral video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 15, 2025 03:16 PM IST

A man was seen riding a bike with two boys seated in a poultry cage, leaving the internet divided.

In a bizarre yet oddly amusing scene that has grabbed the internet’s attention, a Telugu rapper shared a video on Instagram showing a man riding a motorbike with two young boys seated in the most unexpected way — inside a poultry carrier.

A video of two kids in a poultry cage on a bike went viral, sparking mixed reactions online.(Instagram/rollrida)
A video of two kids in a poultry cage on a bike went viral, sparking mixed reactions online.(Instagram/rollrida)

Chickens out, children in

The now-viral clip, shot by a rapper named Roll Rida, shows a man cruising down the road with a large poultry crate fixed to the rear of his motorbike. Instead of chickens, however, the crate carried two children — sitting calmly and seemingly at ease in their airy, unconventional 'seat'.

The rapper told HT.com that he filmed the video near his house in the Bandlaguda area of Nagole, Telangana.

Watch the clip here:

(Also read: Kid in school uniform spotted driving SUV with friends, internet slams reckless parenting)

The video, which has already garnered more than 3.3 million views, quickly became a source of debate. While some viewers found it hilarious, others raised concerns about safety and parenting.

Internet reacts with a mix of laughter and concern

As expected, social media users flocked to the comments section with their takes — and the reactions were as varied.

One user joked, “Innovation level: Telugu dad!” Another couldn’t hold back laughter and wrote, “Only in India will you see such jugaad!” A third user chimed in, “It’s a mobile creche service now!”

On a more serious note, a concerned comment read, “This might look funny, but it’s so risky for the kids!” Another added, “If something goes wrong, who will take responsibility?”

Still, some viewers praised the calm demeanour of the children. “Kids look more comfortable than in some school vans,” a user pointed out. Another noted, “Better ventilation than half the buses out there.”

(Also read: Texas man uses 3-month-old baby to wipe snow off car in disturbing video, internet outraged)

One comment, reflecting the confusion many felt, simply said, “I don’t know whether to laugh or worry.” Another wrote, “Only in India you’ll find this level of creativity.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Man rides with kids in poultry cage on bike in Telangana, internet divided over viral video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On