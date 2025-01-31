Menu Explore
Texas man uses 3-month-old baby to wipe snow off car in disturbing video, internet outraged

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 31, 2025 07:34 PM IST

A viral TikTok video showed a man using a baby to wipe snow off his car, sparking outrage.

A shocking TikTok video showing a man using a three-month-old baby to wipe snow off his car’s windshield has caused widespread outrage on social media. The incident, which was filmed in Port Arthur, Texas, has since gone viral and is now under investigation by local police.

A viral TikTok video featured a man using a baby to clean snow off his car, triggering widespread outrage. (X/@Bubblebathgirl)
A viral TikTok video featured a man using a baby to clean snow off his car, triggering widespread outrage. (X/@Bubblebathgirl)

(Also read: Chinese man arrested for posing as delivery rider with baby to win online sympathy)

Video depicts disturbing stunt

The video, which has now been taken down, was originally posted on the TikTok account @heaven_is_psyco. In it, a man is seen repeatedly moving the baby around as he uses the infant to clear snow from his car’s windshield. The disturbing footage quickly caught the attention of online viewers, who voiced their anger and concern about the safety and wellbeing of the baby.

Check out the clip here:

Investigation underway by Texas Police

Following the widespread outcry, the Port Arthur Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident. The department has assigned a patrol lieutenant and a detective to the case. After conducting a welfare check at the man’s apartment, authorities made contact with the individual in the video. Police are now considering pursuing a child endangerment charge against him. In line with standard procedure, the case has also been referred to Child Protective Services for further review.

City attorney reacts to video

Local TV station KFDM spoke with a city attorney, who explained that the video had sparked his own outrage. “It’s a sad situation. I know a lot of people go to social media looking for clicks, but this is not the kind of stunt you should be involving a baby in,” said Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso in an interview with The Independent.

(Also read: Woman carrying baby falls into open manhole while on phone; CCTV video sparks concerns)

Baby reported to be fine

Fortunately, despite the shocking nature of the video, it appears that the baby was unharmed during the incident. Authorities are continuing to investigate the situation to ensure the child’s safety and take appropriate action.

As this case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by dangerous stunts for social media attention, particularly when children are involved.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
