Woman carrying baby falls into open manhole while on phone; CCTV video sparks concerns

A shocking incident captured on CCTV has gone viral, showing a woman carrying a baby falling into an open manhole while engrossed in a phone conversation. The heart-stopping video, shared widely on Instagram, begins with the woman walking along the road, seemingly unaware of her surroundings as she talks on her phone. The exact location of the incident is not clear. (Instagram/@rafikalloor151shams)

Without noticing the uncovered manhole in her path, the woman suddenly steps into it and vanishes from sight. The clip has sparked widespread concern and outrage on social media, with users questioning the negligence that led to such a dangerous situation.

Many took to the comments section to voice their concern. A user highlighted, “This is the moment a woman holding her nine-month-old baby plunged into an uncovered manhole while distracted by her mobile phone. Luckily no one was injured and both were quickly rescued by bystanders in the dramatic accident in Faridabad, India.”

Another added, “Why blame the women who the hell leaves a freaking hole not covered”

A third wrote, “The phone is intact, its phone is safe, and how about the child???????”

While the exact location of the incident remains unclear, the footage is making rounds on social media.

Woman falls into manhole in Patna

This incident is reminiscent of another case reported in Patna, Bihar, last year. A woman fell into a seven-to-eight-foot-deep open manhole on Malia Mahadev Jalla Road while talking on the phone. The sewer vent, located in Ward-56, had been left uncovered, posing a significant risk to pedestrians.

Bystanders swung into action and rescued the woman in time. She did not sustain major injuries. The incident, also recorded on CCTV, drew criticism of civic authorities for their negligence in ensuring public safety.

