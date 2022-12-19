Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man risks his life to rescue a dog stuck in dam, netizens shower praise. Watch

Man risks his life to rescue a dog stuck in dam, netizens shower praise. Watch

trending
Published on Dec 19, 2022 03:45 PM IST

The video shows a man rescuing a dog stuck in a dam while risking his own.

The man is risking his own life to rescue the dog stuck in the dam. (Twitter/@gulzar_sahab)
ByArfa Javaid

Social media is a treasure trove of heartening videos that capture people lending help to animals stuck in precarious places where they can't get out of themselves. And this particular video shared online is a case in point. The video shows a man rescuing a dog trapped in the dam, and it has drawn widespread admiration from netizens. The video is such that it will make you smile and cheer for them.

Twitter user who goes by the handle @gulzar_sahab shared the video with the caption, "Your degree is just a piece of paper, your real education is shown by your behavior." The video opens with a man holding onto a rope and calling the dog, who is crying loud for help. As the video progresses, the dog can be seen going near the man by crossing all the hurdles. Soon after, the man successfully rescues the dog stuck in the dam with the help of locals and a policeman.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on December 15, the video has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views and over 7,000 likes. The share has also received several comments.

Take a look at the comments received on the video below:

"This is amazing," posted an individual. "Wow beautiful," expressed another. "Great work," shared a third. "Humanity first," wrote a fourth with heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral viral video animal video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP