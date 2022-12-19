Man risks his life to rescue a dog stuck in dam, netizens shower praise. Watch

Social media is a treasure trove of heartening videos that capture people lending help to animals stuck in precarious places where they can't get out of themselves. And this particular video shared online is a case in point. The video shows a man rescuing a dog trapped in the dam, and it has drawn widespread admiration from netizens. The video is such that it will make you smile and cheer for them.

Twitter user who goes by the handle @gulzar_sahab shared the video with the caption, "Your degree is just a piece of paper, your real education is shown by your behavior." The video opens with a man holding onto a rope and calling the dog, who is crying loud for help. As the video progresses, the dog can be seen going near the man by crossing all the hurdles. Soon after, the man successfully rescues the dog stuck in the dam with the help of locals and a policeman.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on December 15, the video has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views and over 7,000 likes. The share has also received several comments.

Take a look at the comments received on the video below:

"This is amazing," posted an individual. "Wow beautiful," expressed another. "Great work," shared a third. "Humanity first," wrote a fourth with heart emoticons.

