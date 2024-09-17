Man risks life to take selfie with moving toy train in Darjeeling, then this happens. Watch

In the era of social media, numerous people wish to take selfies or create videos and post them online. While doing so, sometimes, a simple act of clicking a picture can also put one’s life in danger. Something similar happened with a man in Darjeeling who stood in front of a moving toy train to click a picture. The man was seen standing in front of the toy train, trying to take a selfie.

The video opens to show a man named Sonu standing in the middle of a track while a train comes from behind. As he is standing, the toy train honks at him. However, he remains unmoved and tries to click a picture. In the background, his distressed wife can also be heard screaming. Later, another man who was standing beside the track, pushes Sonu back to safety. (Also Read: Gurugram: Four run over by train while clicking selfies on the tracks)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared two days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 3.6 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Two killed while taking selfie on railway line in Fatehabad)

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “Life ruined while trying to take a reel."

"Where do such dumb people come from?" another Instagram user added.

Someone else said, "Zero survival instincts."

Earlier, a Telugu man boarded the Vande Bharat Express to take a selfie with it and ended up getting locked inside after the automatic doors closed ahead of its departure. The confused man can be seen attempting to open the door before the ticket collector (TC) enters and informs him that the exits have been closed. The video shows the man fidgeting around as he tries to figure out a way to get out of the train.