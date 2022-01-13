Man saves fish’s life by performing CPR on it. Watch

The videos that showcase humans taking a step to help out animals in distress are always wonderful to watch. Those are the videos that often leave people with a warm feeling. Case in point, this video of a man saving a fish.

The incident took place when the man was on a fishing trip. Turns out, he initially caught the fish with an intention to release it back into the water. So, he kissed goodbye to the creature and did the same.

The video shows how, soon after releasing the fish, it starts to drown instead of swimming away. That’s when the man picks the creature and performs CPR on it. The video ends on a happy note with the fish swimming away after being put back into the water.

Take a look at the video:

The wholesome video of the man saving the fish’s life was captured in Arizona, United States.

