Home / Trending / Man saves fish’s life by performing CPR on it. Watch
trending

Man saves fish’s life by performing CPR on it. Watch

The video shows how a man successfully performed CPR on a fish in order to save the creature's life.
The fish after being released into the water after being saved by the man via CPR.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
The fish after being released into the water after being saved by the man via CPR. (Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 07:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos that showcase humans taking a step to help out animals in distress are always wonderful to watch. Those are the videos that often leave people with a warm feeling. Case in point, this video of a man saving a fish.

The incident took place when the man was on a fishing trip. Turns out, he initially caught the fish with an intention to release it back into the water. So, he kissed goodbye to the creature and did the same.

The video shows how, soon after releasing the fish, it starts to drown instead of swimming away. That’s when the man picks the creature and performs CPR on it. The video ends on a happy note with the fish swimming away after being put back into the water.

Take a look at the video:

The wholesome video of the man saving the fish’s life was captured in Arizona, United States.

What are your thoughts on the video

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fish animal video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out