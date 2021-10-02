Man says a squirrel hid 42 gallons of walnuts inside his parked car. See pics

A man recently took to Facebook and shared how a squirrel used his car to stash its loot. Turns out, the nuts for nuts squirrel showed his love by hiding around 42 gallons of walnuts inside the vehicle. The man named Bill Fischer posted two shares on Facebook and they have now left people chuckling.

“Conversion Mathematics. How many bushels can one red squirrel pick and store in 4 days? Hint, look at how many 5 gallon buckets in the pictures. Then add the full inner fenders that I don't have time today to clean out. Guessing another 1½ to 2 buckets there. Curiosity got me, the buckets have an average of 26 lbs in just walnut weight. Let me know your answers and as always show your work,” he wrote and shared a few images of the loot.

In yet another post he shared the amount of walnuts he collected. He also invited people to come and get them. “Hey, come and get your all natural Black Walnuts! 42 gallons available. Naturally grown and now industry 1st, all hand (paw) picked by a squirrel, Red Squirrel to be exact. Hurry as these may have a limited availability as l hear the hard working furry tree dweller might be retiring soon due to health reasons! Also the squirrel is dealing with a caustic work environment due to a relentless micromanaging supervisor of the canine type,” he wrote. His post is complete with a few images and a video. The video shows a dog looking at the squirrel sitting atop a tree.

Both the posts prompted people to share all sorts of comments. “Can you clone the squirrel and start a nut farm?” joked a Facebook user. “I love this,” posted another. “I can’t stop laughing at these squirrels just owning you!!!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the incident? Did it leave you smiling?

