Man says he feels financially behind despite 50 lakh net worth: 'Am I saving too much and living too little?'

A 30-year-old man has sparked a discussion on Reddit after revealing that he and his wife recently crossed a combined net worth of ₹50 lakh, yet he continues to feel financially behind compared with his peers. In a Reddit post titled "30M, married, ₹50L net worth, no car, living on rent - why do I still feel financially behind?", the man said that the milestone made him pause and question whether he was being too cautious with money.

The man shared that he earns around ₹20 LPA, while his wife earns around ₹12 lakh annually. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The man shared that he has around 7 years of work experience and earns around ₹20 LPA. His wife earns around ₹12 lakh annually, and together, they take home about ₹2.2 lakh every month.

Despite the savings, the man said that he still lives in a rented house, does not own a car and continues to use his 8-year-old bike. He also said that they had not gone on a proper honeymoon since getting married almost two years ago.

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The Reddit user said that he sometimes feels behind when he talks to his college friends. He said that some of his friends have already purchased two flats, with one being rented out, while many others own cars and travel to destinations such as Bali and the Maldives. He also admitted that he sometimes gets irritated when his wife buys expensive makeup or other fancy products after being influenced by social media.

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"And honestly, that makes me question myself," he wrote, before asking whether he was saving too much and "living too little". He also questioned whether he was comparing himself excessively with others and whether he was doing something wrong financially or emotionally.

"I am proud that we crossed ₹50 lakh, but at the same time, I feel confused. I want to grow, provide a better life, buy a home, travel with my wife, and enjoy life - but I also fear losing financial stability," he wrote.

(Also Read:₹50 lakh net worth"> ‘Bahut badiya bhai’: Internet reacts as NIT grad shares how he reached ₹50 lakh net worth)

Social media reactions

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The post drew several responses from Reddit users, with many encouraging him to focus less on comparisons with peers.

One user wrote, "Comparison is the thief of joy. OP take a step back from thinking about your peers and imagine what will be a fulfilling future for you both, in next 5-10 yrs and plan it accordingly. And honestly, working towards it will be much easier."

"You're doing well. If you feel a car will make a significant difference to your quality of life, then get a car, ideally, a second hand smaller car," suggested another.

"My Father used to say if you look up you'll always be sad. If you look down you'll feel gratitude. 50L is very good and if you consider India on average you're earning and saving at top 5% or higher," wrote a third user.

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"These are expensive times , don't be too hard on yourself. You are earning for now, the money in savings is a cushion! Kudos for it. But start spending a bit on yourself. Literally Kal Ho na ho. Also don't compare, it's easier said than done. But make it a habit, gratitude helps a lot," said another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)