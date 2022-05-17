Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man seems to appear out of nowhere in this viral video related to Scarlet Witch

The video of the man seemingly appearing out of nowhere in this video related to Scarlet Witch has gone viral and gathered nearly 15 million views.
The image showcasing a woman dressed as the Scarlet Witch is taken from a viral video shared on Twitter.(Screengrab (TikTok))
Published on May 17, 2022 05:19 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, a fictional character from Marvel Cinematic Universe, has quite a fan following. In fact, since the release of the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where the character is the main antagonist, social media platforms are abuzz with various kinds of posts regarding the film. There is a latest video and it shows a person at a theme park dressed as the character walking with a girl with the same outfit. The video earned appreciation from many. However, a few eagle-eyed tweeple noticed something else in the video that is now going viral.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later on Twitter. “I am going to become a puddle,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video shows the woman and the girl walking hand in hand with others passing them. What has, however, intrigued people is a man in red T-shirt who crosses the duo and it seems that he appeared out of nowhere.

Take a look at the video:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 14.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“We need to find who this guy is... Twitter, give us a hand,” wrote a Twitter user and shared a screenshot from the video showcasing the man in the red shirt. “Anybody else see the man in red shirt appear out of nowhere?” asked another. An individual joined in and replied, “Who opened that portal? He must have come from one, that’s the only explanation!”

“Yeah, that's nice and all, but... where did this guy come from? He just appeared outta nowhere,” wondered yet another Twitter user. “That dude popped out of nowhere lmfao,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

