Man sets the stage on fire with his incredible dance on Badtameez Dil. Watch

Updated on Jan 12, 2023 12:59 PM IST

A video of a man dancing at his son's wedding has taken social media by storm. Watch the video inside.

ByVrinda Jain

Indian weddings are known to be grand and fun. There are many functions and in-between moments that make a person happy. However, in all these things, wedding dances are the ultimate entertainment that people enjoy watching. And thanks to the Internet, we get to witness many wedding dances. Just like this video of a father setting the stage on fire at his son's wedding.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @sarthak_aastha, you can see a man dancing to the song Badtameez Dil. The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor's famous dialogue, and then the music starts. As the man begins to groove, people around him start cheering for him.

This video was shared on the social media platform on December 31. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 84,000 times and has had several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "One of best reels on insta." Another person said, "Hands down! THE BEST PERFORMANCE!!" "Soooo cute ,amazing dance by an amazing Dad," said a third. A fourth person added, "I so loved it!! Such a charming video." Many others have reacted using heart and smiley emojis.

