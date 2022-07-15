Man sets on a journey to push peanut up a peak in USA’s Colorado. Watch why

A story about a man on an unusual journey to push a peanut up a peak in USA’s Colorado has left people intrigued. Shared on the official Facebook page of City of Manitou Springs Government, a video shows a part of the man’s efforts that started on July 9. His journey will likely get over by July 17, by when he will reach the peak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man named Bob Salem, a resident of Manitou Springs, has taken up the challenge as the tribute to the city that is set to celebrate its 150th year. According to a blog link shared along with the post, “Oddly, three individuals have managed the nutty task of pushing a peanut up the steep slopes of Pikes Peak to its omnipresent summit.”

“There is no city like Manitou Springs. I am excited to be the one to bring around this bit of history to celebrate Manitou Springs’ 150th Celebration. I hope everyone takes the time to visit and indulge in the rich history the Pikes Peak area represents. You won't want to leave,” he shared, cited the blog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Bob Salem is looking to make history – by being the first person in the 21st Century to push a peanut up Pikes Peak with a contraption taped to his nose. He began this legendary journey at 9AM on July 9th, 2022,” reads a part of the caption of the Facebook post.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been viewed nearly 9000 times and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated comments from many. People took to comments section to cheer for the man undertaking the feat. “Let’s go Bob!” posted a Facebook user. “Wow,” shared another. “Go Bob,” wrote another.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON