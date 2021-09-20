Man shares dad’s notes on how to book an Uber, viral tweet gets sweet reactions

Have you ever had your dad call you to ask how and where to watch the latest web series or have you been asked by your mom how to order something online? Well, here’s a dad who may have had a similar issue but went a step ahead to ensure he wouldn’t need help with the same problem again. He made himself some notes.

A Twitter user posted a tweet sharing the notes his dad made on how to book an Uber. The tweet is complete with a picture showing the steps written on a page of a diary.

The share has since struck a chord with many on Twitter and prompted several people to share reactions as well.

Take a look at the tweet:

Shared on September 14, the tweet has collected over 8,800 likes and several comments from tweeple. Uber also posted a reply. Here’s what they tweeted:

Here’s what others wrote:

“This is so wonderful to see! Yet, also feel that product teams are leaving a whole section of users behind. We need to serve our elderly users better,” commented an individual. “Paper >>> Technology… Tip for Uber… offer instruction set post cards in cabs for users to take home. My dad took a lot of time to adjust to smartphone from feature phone. Biggest fear if something wrong will happen,” added another sharing a suggestion.

“My mum has similar notes for basically every app she uses - WhatsApp, YouTube, etc,” shared a third. “I keep wondering what my son's post about my notes will look like 10 or 20 years from now. Will there be Twitter then? Don't know. ‘My dad's notes on how to…’” shared a fourth.

What do you think about this tweet?

