Man shares how he landed Google job after feeling lost during college years: 'I had doubts, but I didn't stop'

A young engineer has shared how navigating uncertainty during college and experimenting with new interests eventually helped him land a role at Google.

Kapur recently joined Google as a Digital Business Marketing apprentice in Mumbai.(LinkedIn/Lakshya Kapur)

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Lakshya Kapur, who holds a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), detailed his journey in a LinkedIn post. “From @gmail.com to @google.com. Three years ago, this felt impossible,” he wrote, reflecting on his transition into digital marketing.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kapur recently joined Google as a Digital Business Marketing apprentice in Mumbai. Before this, he gained experience through multiple internships, including roles as a digital marketing intern at Aviz Networks and a marketing intern at Mailmodo. He was also associated with SOLAI Club at VIT, where he served as Head of the Design Department.

In his post, Kapur recalled feeling lost during his college years, surrounded by peers who seemed to have clear plans - placements, coding, stable careers. However, he said that he constantly questioned whether the conventional route was right for him. “I kept asking myself one question again and again ‘Is this really for me?’” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Kapur said that the turning point came in his 4th year, when he decided to experiment. Without a concrete plan or guarantee of success, he shared that he began working on a startup project. “No plan. No guarantee it would work. Just a feeling that I should try. And slowly, things started changing,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kapur said that the turning point came in his 4th year, when he decided to experiment. Without a concrete plan or guarantee of success, he shared that he began working on a startup project. “No plan. No guarantee it would work. Just a feeling that I should try. And slowly, things started changing,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Techie ghosts friends after quitting, returns with Google job reveal: ‘This win feels personal’)

Kapur said that what started as a leap of faith gradually turned into a defining phase. He discovered a strong interest in brand building, digital marketing and creative work. “For the first time, I actually enjoyed what I was doing. I found myself spending hours on brand building, digital marketing, and creative ideas. Time would pass, and I wouldn’t even notice,” he shared.

He emphasised that clarity didn’t come from overthinking but from action. “You don’t always find your path by thinking. You find it by trying,” he wrote.

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He admitted that the phase wasn’t easy. “I had doubts. I compared myself to others. I overthought a lot,” Kapur said. But he said that he didn’t stop and instead continued to learn and experiment, even when he wasn’t sure where the journey would lead.

Now part of Google’s digital marketing team, Kapur framed his achievement as the beginning of a longer journey. He also encouraged others grappling with similar confusion to take small steps rather than wait for perfect clarity.

“If you’re feeling confused right now, it’s okay. You don’t need to have everything figured out. Just start somewhere. Try things. Pay attention to what you enjoy. It will start making sense,” he advised.

(Also Read: ‘In India, even top techies can’t buy things worth crores’ says Google engineer)

Social media reactions

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Kapur’s post drew praise from several LinkedIn users, many of whom said that they found his journey motivating.

“A powerful journey what stands out is not just the destination, but the willingness to experiment, stay consistent, and let curiosity guide direction over certainty. From exploring uncertainty to contributing in a role at Google, your story is a strong reminder that clarity often comes through action, not overthinking,” one user wrote.

“I don't know how to say this, but you really inspired me, big brother. I am a first-year student from a tier 3 college, just trying some things in the hope that they'll work out, and then stories like these help a lot. Thanks for posting this big brother,” commented another.

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“I’ve seen firsthand how much efforts you put into this. So incredibly happy for you—you truly earned this!” wrote a third user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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