Man shares post about ‘math genius’ friend who left MNC job to teach students

A post shared by a Twitter user about his ‘math genius’ friend who left his job at MNC to teach students has created a buzz online. In the post, the person describes how his friend can easily get high paying jobs but decided to invest his skills into teaching others.

Twitter user Rahul Raj shared the post. “School friend Shrawan is a maths genius. He qualified JEE & joined IIT Guwahati. He quit the race MNC jobs and kept finding ways to study and teach maths. He lives like sages, like travellers, like nomads, like crazy people. All to teach good maths which coaching classes have killed,” Raj wrote while sharing a screenshot of his friend’s YouTube Channel.

While replying to his own post, he also added, “Shrawan can get a faculty position in any IIT JEE coaching class in India and start earning crores, but he disagrees with these institutes at the fundamental level. His angst is that these quick-fix classes kill the passion for learning mathematics in students. ”

Take a look at the posts:

The tweet was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 1.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s what Twitter users wrote:

“Fantastic to learn about him. He serves as an example for many others like me,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow! Amazing!” posted another. “Inspiring man,” expressed a third.

