Home / Trending / Man shares post about struggling litti seller in Mumbai, Zomato responds
trending

Man shares post about struggling litti seller in Mumbai, Zomato responds

Zomato India shared a response to the tweet promising help for Yogesh.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The image shows Yogesh, the litti-chokha seller.(Twitter@khaalipeeli)

A litti-chokha seller from Versova beach, Mumbai has garnered attention from netizens. A post shared on Twitter by Priyanshu Dwivedi informs the seller named Yogesh has one of the best litti-chokha in Mumbai. The post has now received a response from Zomato India too after Dwivedi tagged them in his tweet.

“This guy is Yogesh. He is selling best Litti-Chokha in the town (Near Versova beach, Mumbai) and Just for 20 rupees per plate (Which includes, 2 littis dipped into butter, delicious chokha, chatni and salad),” reads the caption of the tweet shared by Dwivedi. He then goes on to describe how Yogesh has been facing several difficulties while meeting his daily expenses due to the lack of sales.

The thread then informs how the seller has failed to list his shop on Zomato and needed help to keep his business afloat. The post is complete with pictures of Yogesh and his lip-smacking litti-chokha and a personal review from Dwivedi which says, "Itni badhiya litti kahi nahin milegi".

Check out the thread

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

13 rescued young sea turtles released into Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana

This Twitter thread featuring jokes by first standard students is a laugh riot

Czech zoo arranges Zoom calls for chimpanzees with fellow apes

Woman delivers baby girl onboard flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur

Shared on March 16, the post has garnered over 1,660 likes and several comments. Zomato India shared a response to the tweet promising help for Yogesh. “If possible, please help us with his contact number over a private message and our team will be reaching out to him at the earliest to assist him with the listing procedure,” reads a part of the response given by Zomato.

Here’s how others reacted to the thread

It was not long ago when the immense response from social media elevated Baba ka Dhaba, a small eatery in Delhi to a thriving food joint overnight.

Would you like to try out this litti chokha too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zomato twitter post versova beach in mumbai
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP