'Disabled infrastructure': Man shares video highlighting issues faced by the differently abled

One of the issues many differently-abled people face is the accessibility to public infrastructure. Many buildings may not have ramps and elevators and even lack assistive technology making it difficult for a person to fully use their surroundings. Dr. Satendra Singh, a disability rights activist, recently posted a video highlighting the challenges that people with disabilities face. Singh points at a ramp at a restaurant. He describes how difficult it is to climb the ramp and refers to it as "Mt. Everest."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the post's caption, he wrote, "People only have physical impairments, but it's the society that makes us "disabled" by its infrastructural barriers. Look at the slope, or Mt. Everest in the name of the ramp at Hira Sweets, Vrindawan, which even people with "divine abilities" cannot climb. #Accessibility"

Take a look at the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 6000 times and has had several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "So true, sir! The gradient for ramps should be ideally in the ratio of 1:12. Have seen such steep ramps at some govt schools in a state. Then, there are no handrails in a prescribed accessible, friendly format. " Another person said, "Ramps are not being constructed following the accessibility guidelines or in consultation with experts." A third person added, "These ramps are never made keeping the ease of access for people who need it actually. In our country, accessibility is still an alien thing, sadly!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}