Man shows almirah placed inside wardrobe in viral video, calls it ‘just Indian mother things’

A Mumbai man has amused Instagram users after sharing a video that captures a uniquely Indian household quirk. In the clip, the man identified as Kapil Gadhire opens a regular wardrobe, only to reveal another full sized almirah neatly fitted inside it. A man shared a clip revealing an almirah hidden inside a wardrobe.(Instagram/kapilgadhire)

As he showcases the unusual setup, Gadhire is heard saying, "So, so this is what I will open it and you will see what also an Indian mother would do."

Take a look here at the clip:

He shared the video with the caption, "Just Indian mother things", which immediately struck a chord with viewers who found the scene both relatable and hilarious.

Internet users cannot stop reacting

The short clip has attracted numerous reactions from amused viewers who connected the moment to their own experiences with Indian mothers and their storage habits. One user wrote, "Two factor authentication," drawing a humorous comparison between the double layer of doors and online security. Another commented, "Will not lie my mother made my dad do the same with her favourite almirah," while someone else added, "It is her favourite or lucky cupboard."

Among the responses, a viewer expressed affection, saying, "Mothers are so innocent buddy," and another remarked, "Your Indian mother knows how to live sustainably. She will not throw away stuff just because you do not like it." A separate user joked, "Two step verification," adding to the digital humour, while another offered a practical take, saying, "That is called smart work. That door will last for ten years and the cupboard inside will last for fifty years." One more user shared, "We have that in our house," showing how widespread such household habits can be.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)