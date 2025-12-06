Indian woman surprises mother with gold earrings on her birthday, emotional video melts hearts

An Indian woman has captured the internet’s attention after surprising her mother with a pair of gold earrings on her birthday. The woman, identified as Aparna Devyal, posted the heartfelt moment on Instagram, where she shared a video of herself selecting the earrings from a jewellery store before returning home to present the gift. An Indian woman gifted her mother gold earrings for her birthday, and the emotional moment quickly won hearts on social media.(Instagram/aparna_devyal)

The clip begins with Aparna purchasing the gold earrings and later handing her mother a neatly packed gift box. Her mother opens it slowly, removes the wrapping, and pauses for a moment when she spots the Tanishq box inside. Clearly surprised, she opens it and looks at the earrings before softly asking, “Itne paise kharch kyu kiye”.

An emotional reaction

As the video continues, her mother becomes emotional, gently touching the earrings before trying them on. In the final moments of the clip, she looks at her daughter with pride and says, “Sach me tum mature ho gayi ho”, and then blesses her warmly. The video is accompanied by a caption that reads, “I wish I could give you all the happiness of the world”, which resonated with thousands of viewers.

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts to the touching moment

The post has garnered a wave of affectionate comments from Instagram users who were moved by the display of affection between the mother and daughter. One user wrote that the gesture reminded them of the priceless bond between parents and children and added, “This made me tear up instantly”. Another viewer said, “Aunty’s reaction is the purest thing I have seen today”, while someone else commented, “Mothers always pretend they do not want gifts but feel so loved when they receive them”.

A fourth user shared, “The way she said itne paise kharch kyu kiye shows how selfless mothers are”, and another wrote, “Your mum’s smile says everything”. Many others expressed admiration for the daughter’s thoughtfulness, with one user noting, “This is the kind of love that cannot be measured”. A final commenter summed up the mood by saying, “This video restored my faith in simple joys”.