Man shows incredible belly dance moves, video stuns people

Belly dance is a Middle Eastern art form which has gained immense popularity among people across the world in recent years. It goes without saying that this is one of the most difficult dance forms that is absolutely mesmerising to watch. Just like this video shared on Twitter may make you feel. It shows a man’s amazing moves while belly dancing. Chances are, you will end up saying wow - and that too repeatedly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user Kaveri posted the video with a simple but apt caption. “He is so bloody good at it!” she wrote. The video opens to show the dancer standing on what appears to be a rooftop. Soon he starts showing his amazing skills.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has received more than 1.2 lakh views and counting. Additionally, it has received nearly 1,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Twitter users posted:

“Nora ka chota bhai lag rha hai. Talented!” posted a Twitter user. “Just wow. Really, what a performance,” expressed another. “He's damn good with all moves. You have nailed it brother. Kudos,” commented a third. “Omg! It's unbelievable the control he has over his muscles. He must have trained for hours on end!” wrote a fourth.