Man sits for job interview during chemotherapy session. See viral post

Life is tough and has many ups and downs but what matters is how people react to such dire situations. Some people show such grit and determination when going through a rough patch in life that it is beyond inspiring. Like this post shared on LinkedIn by Arsh Nandan Prasad. He is looking for a job on the professional networking website like many others but what makes him different is that he is fighting a battle on the personal front too.

In the photo he posted, he is seen sitting for a job interview with a laptop in front of him but he is sitting on a hospital bed as he is undergoing a chemotherapy session for cancer treatment.

“When you give your best in the interviews but are not selected for the mere fact that you are going through a rough patch in life certainly shows how generous these companies are. As the recruiters come to know that I’m fighting Cancer, I see the change in their expressions. I don’t need your sympathy!! I’m here to prove myself. Just a recent pic of me giving an interview during my Chemotherapy sessions,” he wrote in the post.

Shared three days ago, the post has got more than 99,000 likes and thousands of comments.

See the post below:

“Kudos to you Arsh. When I was going through cancer, my co-workers were shocked that I kept working. I would even take conference calls while I was hooked up to my chemo drip. Many people are afraid of the word cancer and don’t realise that continuing to work often helps keep us sane and positive while getting treatment,” a user commented on LinkedIn. “Hats off. Much power to you. You have inspired a million people out here. Take a bow sir,” posted another user.

Meanwhile, the man got a job offer too from Nilesh Satpute, CEO and Founder of Applied Cloud Computing. “Hi Arsh! You are a warrior. Please stop attending interviews during your treatment. I checked your credentials they are very strong. You can join us whenever you want. There will be no interview,” Satpute commented on the post.

What do you think about this inspiring post?