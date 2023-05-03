Man sitting on Banaras ghat plays Tum Tak on violin. Watch

Music is known to transcend cultural and language barriers. Many people love listening to music from around the world. In fact, certain tunes just tug at the heartstrings of many people. And now, another such video that is soothing people's ears shows a violinist playing Tum Tak while sitting on Banaras ghat.

Artist plays Tum Tak on violin.

The clip was shared by Instagram user and artist Yadnesh Raikar. The video shows the man sitting on Banaras ghat and playing Tum Tak on his violin. In the post's caption, he wrote, "Banaras jaake yeh nahi bajaya toh kya kiya!?"

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 19. Since being posted, it has been viewed over two lakh times and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has 25,000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Aaaha just speechless." "Soulful. I am just speechless." A third added,"Waah bahut bahut bahut sundar." "You are incredible," expressed a fourth. A fifth said, "This is so beautiful." Many others have commented on the video using heart emojis. What do you think about this video?

