Man steals ex-girlfriend’s pet chicken, gets apprehended: Video of dramatic arrest surfaces

An unusual arrest in the woods of Washington state has gone viral after police apprehended a man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s pet chicken. The bizarre incident unfolded last week when a woman called 911, reporting that her ex had broken into her home and taken her chicken, named Polly. The department shared the arrest video.(X/@KitsapCoSheriff)

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the woman claimed the man fled the scene screaming, “I’ve got Polly,” before disappearing into nearby woods. Deputies responded quickly and began searching the area near a main road. Bodycam footage released by the department shows officers navigating through dense forest as they tried to locate the suspect.

Eventually, the man was found sobbing in the woods while clutching the chicken tightly. “Don’t hurt my chicken,” he pleaded. An officer reassured him, replying, “That’s fine. Just hold your chicken. I am not gonna hurt your chicken,” while instructing him to show his hands and come out of hiding.

The man eventually complied and was taken into custody. Before placing him under arrest, officers allowed him to safely place Polly in a patrol vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the chicken was unharmed and later returned to its rightful owner.

The department shared the arrest video on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, “On Patrol. Deputies recover an abducted chicken.”

Take a look at the video:

As the clip went viral online, many took to the comments section to express amusement. One user joked, “Clearly this guy ran afoul of the law,” while another quipped, “It didn’t even get the chance to cross the road.”

A user wrote, "So this was over a breakup? Please tell me they don't have kids together.... Could you imagine those "daddy issues"... 'my dad fought for custody of the chicken but didn't want us.'"

The man is now facing charges of burglary and violating an order of protection.