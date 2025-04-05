Man steals ex-girlfriend’s father’s ashes, blackmails her in desperate attempt to reconcile

A man in Taiwan stole the ashes of his ex-girlfriend’s late father in a disturbing attempt to force her into getting back together with him. The 57-year-old man Lv took the urn from a military cemetery and later used it to threaten his former partner, saying she would “never see her father again” if she didn’t agree to reconcile, reported the South China Morning Post. He threatened that if she didn’t reconcile, she would “never see her father again”. (Pexel)

The woman, surnamed Tang, had been in a long-term relationship with Lv for 15 years. However, burdened by his growing debts and constant dependence on family support, she decided to end things in 2023 and cut off all contact. But Lv refused to move on. Over the next two years, he harassed Tang with repeated threats, hoping to manipulate her into reconciling.

In May last year, he began visiting the Wuzhi Mountain Military Cemetery in Xizhi District, where her father’s urn was kept. In August, he successfully stole it. Months later, in December, he went to Tang’s home and left her father’s portrait outside as a silent warning. At the time, Tang was unaware that the urn itself was missing and chose not to respond.

Threats

The situation worsened earlier this year, just before Valentine’s Day, when Tang received another letter from Lv. This time, it included photographs of the stolen urn and a chilling threat — that if she didn’t reconcile with him, she would “never see her father again.” Alarmed, Tang finally contacted the police.

Authorities coordinated with the military to inspect the cemetery and confirmed that the seal on the compartment holding the urn had been broken. Both the urn and the plaque were missing.

Further investigation revealed that Lv, who was already serving a prison sentence for fraud and money laundering, initially denied stealing the urn when questioned. But security camera footage pointed police in the direction of his chicken farm. On March 28, they located the missing urn and returned it to Tang.

Lv now faces charges for the theft and desecration of human remains, ashes, or funerary items, along with criminal intimidation.

The disturbing nature of the incident, first reported by ETtoday, left many people outraged online. One user wrote, “This is so deranged. Who would ever want to be with someone like this? Learn how to love first. What you are doing is not love, it is just a selfish obsession.” Another added, “If she does not love you, let it go. There is no happiness in forcing it. You are over 50 and still scamming, laundering money, whoever marries you is doomed.”

