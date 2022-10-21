Man surprises girlfriend with proposal during flight. Pics of inflight love story win hearts

Popping the question at thousands of feet above ground while flying is surely a heartwarming way to express your feelings to your partner. That is exactly what this man did and planned a surprise proposal with United Airlines, an American airline. Post about his proposal also made it online and it is now winning people’s hearts.

The airlines took to their official Facebook page to share the post. “Please direct your attention to this inflight love story: When Brian *proposed* that we help him pull off the ultimate surprise, we said yes. And Stephanie said yes, too! Then off they went toward their happily ever after...and their connecting flight,” they wrote while sharing different pictures.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared on October 17, the post has received nearly 5,400 reactions and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions. Many congratulated the couple on this new journey of their life.

“Love was definitely in the air,” expressed a Facebook user. “Such a beautiful story! United flight crew are the absolute best!!,” posted another. “You can say you United their love?,” shared another. To which, the airline replied, “We can’t take all the credit, we just took their love to new heights!” Another individual wrote, “Love this! Great story.”

