Man takes a dip in ice-cold water to rescue friend’s phone

The Internet is filled with various stories of friendships. While some of those tales may leave you teary-eyed, others may make you chuckle. There are also those shares that may make you say ‘Wow! That happened too?!’ Chances are, the scene shown in this video shared on Reddit will prompt you to give a similar response. It shows a man taking a dip in ice-cold water to retrieve his friend’s lost phone.

What does the video involving a man and ice-cold water show?

The image shows a man taking a dip into ice-cold water to retrieve his friend's phone. (Reddit/@TheSpace-Guy)

The video opens to show a group of people standing on a frozen waterbody. One of them has ropes attached to his body and is leaning in to look inside a small hole cut on the ice. Within moments, the man jumps in and after some moment others standing around him pull him out. The caption posted along with the video adds context to the entire scene. “Dude loses his phone in a frozen lake so his friends help him retrieve it,” it reads.

Take a look at this video of a man retrieving his friend's phone:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 42,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has left many people surprised.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the man taking a dip in ice cold water:

“Everyone should have a friend this loyal,” posted a Reddit user. However, not everyone was convinced that it was a good idea to take a dip in the freezing lake. Just like this individual who reacted to the comment and posted, “You misspelt crazy.” Another individual added, “I am impressed by their commitment to safety”. A third joined in, “Man that is a good friend. I figure the phone doesn’t even work though”. A fourth wrote, “Came out the water showing that win!”

