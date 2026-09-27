Man takes Swiggy Instamart rider to 5-star hotel for milkshake, wins hearts: 'Truly a beautiful moment'

A content creator’s simple gesture towards a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner has gone viral on social media after he invited the rider to a luxury five-star hotel for a milkshake. The wholesome interaction, shared on Instagram by Zaid Mehdi, has won praise from users online.

Several users praised the content creator for the gesture. (Instagram/@official_zaidmehdi)

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The video begins with Mehdi approaching the delivery partner on the street and asking if he would like to accompany him to a nearby luxury hotel for a drink. The rider appears surprised by the invitation but agrees.

Mehdi then drives to the hotel with the delivery partner. At the entrance, security personnel briefly stop them. However, Mehdi quickly reassured the staff that the delivery partner is accompanying him, and the two are allowed inside.

Once inside the hotel, Mehdi asks the delivery partner whether he had ever visited a place like the hotel before. The rider says he had never had the opportunity to do so.

Inside the property, the delivery partner looks around with curiosity and admires the spacious surroundings. Later, while sitting at the hotel restaurant, he again compliments the ambience and says that he likes the place.

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{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, the delivery partner also recalls a major accident that left him bedridden for an extended period. He tells Mehdi that he was once hit by a car. Mehdi appears affected by the revelation and says he felt sad hearing about the ordeal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, the delivery partner also recalls a major accident that left him bedridden for an extended period. He tells Mehdi that he was once hit by a car. Mehdi appears affected by the revelation and says he felt sad hearing about the ordeal. {{/usCountry}}

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The mood soon turns lighter when their milkshakes arrive. The delivery partner takes a sip and gives an enthusiastic thumbs-up, describing the drink as “very good”.

Watch the video here.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man praises Swiggy’s mandatory leave policy, internet says ‘hard agree’)

Social media reactions

The video has received thousands of views and reactions on Instagram, with several users praising Mehdi for the gesture.

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One user wrote, "He didn't take the Swiggy delivery boy to a five-star hotel to show his wealth; he took him there to show that the hands that serve others also deserve to be served with respect."

"That moment when you thumped your chest and said, ‘He is my uncle’—that was truly a beautiful moment,” commented another.

"How great he would feel remembering this moment. Really you're a great human,” wrote a third user.