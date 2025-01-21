Man thrashed at railway station accused of stealing iPhone, shows personal photos to prove innocence

A viral video from a Delhi railway station has sparked a wave of discussions online, reinforcing the importance of the saying, “Think before you act.” The video, which has amassed over 4 million views on Instagram, shows a man being beaten by a group of people who accused him of stealing an iPhone. A viral video captured a man being falsely attacked for allegedly stealing an iPhone.(Instagram/vikrambalajha)

However, the situation takes an unexpected twist when it is revealed that the man was not the thief. In the midst of the chaos, the real culprit quietly slipped away, leaving the innocent man to suffer.

Innocence proven in a dramatic turn

The video begins with the crowd aggressively confronting and assaulting the man. He repeatedly claims his innocence but is met with disbelief. Finally, in an attempt to clear his name, the man unlocks the phone and shows his personal photos, proving that it indeed belongs to him.

The revelation stuns the crowd into silence. A bystander is heard saying, “This isn’t the thief; it’s clear now.” The mood quickly shifts, and the aggressors seem to realise their grave mistake.

The man, visibly shaken, clutches his phone and pleads with another individual to stay by his side as he leaves the station. “Please stay with me, otherwise someone might snatch my phone,” he says, his voice trembling.

Social media reactions

The video, shared by Instagram user Vikram Jha, has ignited a heated debate online. Many users sympathised with the man, while others criticised the mob for acting without verifying facts.

One user commented, “This is what happens when people take justice into their own hands without knowing the truth.” Another remarked, “Imagine being wrongly accused and beaten. This is terrifying.”

Several users called for stricter measures to curb mob behaviour, with one saying, “This kind of impulsive reaction needs to stop. Verify before you act.” On the other hand, some users expressed frustration at the real thief escaping unnoticed.