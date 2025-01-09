Menu Explore
Denied a salary hike, Delhi bike showroom employee steals 6 lakh from workplace

BySanya Jain
Jan 09, 2025 08:00 AM IST

The Delhi Police have arrested a man accused of stealing ₹6 lakh in cash from his workplace after being denied a salary hike.

The Delhi Police have arrested a man accused of stealing 6 lakh in cash from his workplace after being denied a salary hike. According to the Indian Express, Hasan Khan decamped with the cash and other electronic items from the bike showroom where he worked on December 31.

Delhi Police arrested a man who stole <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh from his workplace (Representational image)
Delhi Police arrested a man who stole 6 lakh from his workplace (Representational image)

Khan, a Ludhiana native, worked at the bike showroom in Naraina. The 20-year-old was reportedly upset that he had been denied a pay hike despite having worked as a technical expert at the showroom for over a year.

According to police, he hatched a plan to steal cash from the showroom as he was miffed with the management’s refusal to increase his salary.

The theft

On December 31, while Delhi was busy celebrating New Year’s Eve, Khan carried out the theft. Officers say that he switched off the showroom’s lights and wore a helmet to avoid getting recognised in CCTV footage.

Khan managed to get away with 6 lakh in cash and other electronics.

Police scrutinised over 100 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the showroom as part of their investigations. They also interrogated staff members. Finally, after much questioning, police zeroed in on Hasan Khan as the most likely suspect.

Khan confessed to his role in the crime upon questioning. Police have recovered 5 lakh in cash and two expensive cameras from his possession. Efforts are underway to recover the rest of the stolen goods.

"He also wore a helmet while committing the theft to conceal his identity. During the interrogation, Khan admitted to committing the crime, claiming he was upset after the showroom management turned down his request for a salary hike,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.

