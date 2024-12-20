Menu Explore
Ex-Google techie reveals how he bagged a 30% raise and promotion in just 8 months

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 20, 2024 10:31 AM IST

Ex-Google employee shared how he turned initial doubts into success, earning a promotion and 30% raise within 8 months through initiative.

A former Google employee based in San Francisco recently took to Threads to recount his journey at the tech giant. Joining as a Strategist in 2018, Jerry Lee faced initial challenges, with teammates perceiving him as a liability. "My first two months at Google? Honestly, they were weird," Lee wrote.

Ex-Google employee revealed how he secured a promotion and 30% raise just 8 months after joining.(Threads/jerryjhlee)
Ex-Google employee revealed how he secured a promotion and 30% raise just 8 months after joining.(Threads/jerryjhlee)

(Also read: Ex Google employee from India reveals salary in new Canada job: 'Can hardly survive')

He explained that colleagues encouraged him to "take it easy," enjoy the perks, and explore the campus. "Part of me felt like they thought I was just some kid who couldn't contribute much, especially since I was the youngest on a team with folks who were 6+ years out of school. I think they saw me as a potential 'negative' for the first few months," he shared.

Turning the tables

Bored with inactivity after two months, Lee began seeking projects to prove his worth. His persistence paid off when a manager assigned him a market landscape analysis. "I dove in, and that's when I noticed it—one metric that was way off the charts. Turns out, it was a major product loophole that the team hadn't spotted," Lee explained.

This discovery catapulted him into a leadership role on a high-stakes project involving two project managers, six engineers, five analysts, and other teams from operations and legal. "It was a huge deal. And that project? It led to a promotion within my first eight months and a 30% raise," he revealed.

A life-changing moment

The promotion and raise had a profound impact on Lee. "When I received the news, I broke down because this meant I could pay down my student loans faster and buy my parents a well-deserved vacation," he shared in another post. His story ended with a motivational note for professionals: "Don't wait for opportunities—create your own."

Check out the post here:

View on Threads

Internet reacts with admiration

The post sparked a wave of reactions on Threads. One user wrote, "This is so inspiring. Taking the initiative really paid off for you!" Another commented, "Shows the importance of perseverance in any workplace." A third user reflected, "It’s a reminder that even if you feel underestimated, you can prove your value."

(Also read: Ex-Google, Amazon employee quits 6-figure job to make pastries: ‘I’m happier’)

Others shared similar sentiments, calling Lee’s journey a "wake-up call for self-starters" and praising his ability to turn challenges into triumphs. "Such a great story. Google truly is a land of opportunities," one person remarked, while another added, "Love how you used your frustration to drive success."

