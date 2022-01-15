Man transforms his room into a huge fish tank. Watch jaw-dropping video

There are certain videos on the Internet that will make your jaw drop in wonder. This clip of a man turning his room into a huge fish tank is one such clip. There is a chance that the video will leave you thoroughly intrigued.

“Turn your room into an aquarium with @mbeem10 [Matthew Beem],” reads the caption of the video that YouTube posted on their official Instagram page. The video is actually a short version of another clip that was shared back in September 2021 on YouTube.

Matthew Beem posted it on his YouTube channel. “In this video I fulfilled a childhood dream by doing an extreme bedroom makeover and turning my entire bedroom into a giant aquarium with real fish and turtles! This was incredibly fun to create so I hope you enjoy this video!” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video posted by YouTube gives a quick glimpse of how the tank was created. The longer version shows the same thing in detail. It shows Beem taking help of his friends to create it.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 15,000 likes and counting. Many posted heart or fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

