Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man tries to wear shorts by jumping into them. Does he succeed? Watch to know
trending

Man tries to wear shorts by jumping into them. Does he succeed? Watch to know

YouTube shared the video on their official Instagram page.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The image shows the man attempting to jump into shorts.(Instagram/@team1llusion)

There are certain videos on the Internet that are not just entertaining to watch but may leave you amazed too. This clip of a man jumping into shorts to wear it is one such clip. There is a chance that you will end up watching the interesting video on loop.

YouTube shared the video on their official Instagram page. “Jump into the world of Shorts with @team1llusion jumping into shorts,” YouTube wrote while sharing the video. A longer version of the clip was originally shared on an Instagram page called team1llusion.

Take a look at the video to see if the man manages to complete the feat.

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This is so cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “The hidden point in this, never give up no matter how many times you fail as eventually you will make it through,” shared another. “Bravo,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Artist creates surreal artworks by merging pics of food items and animals

Mumbai Police shares sweet message using different names of Lord Ganesh

Human and dog go paragliding together, interesting video wins hearts

Beekeeper relocates bee colony with her bare hands. Video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP